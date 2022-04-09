ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, says UK intelligence

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Reuters) - Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

“Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its southern neighbor.

Reuters

Reuters

