Dallas, TX

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Sitting as healthy scratch

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Gurianov was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils, Matthew DeFranks of...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Goalie Targets for the Offseason

With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Won't play Tuesday

Radulov will not be available against the Lightning on Tuesday due to a non-COVID illness, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Radulov is pointless in his last eight contests and has just one goal in his last 18 matches, so few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his absence from the lineup. Barring a huge offensive output to end the year, Radulov is poised to finish the year with the lowest points-per-game total (.32) of his NHL career.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 2, Oilers 1 SO

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout thriller on Saturday night at Rogers Place. With the win, Colorado notched its sixth-straight win and extended its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner as well as the Avs' sole regulation strike. After...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Stars’ News & Rumors: Jamie Benn & a Narrow Playoff Race

In this edition of Dallas Stars News & Rumors, Jamie Benn reaches a big milestone and the Stars continue to battle in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Stars captain is not one for milestones or personal goals. He is notoriously quiet around the media and is one of the most selfless players in the entire league. However, with his third-period assist on Tyler Seguin’s goal on Sunday, Jamie Benn accomplished a pretty impressive feat and cemented his name even deeper into the Stars franchise history books. His assist brought him to 439 in his career and boosted him above Sergei Zubov on the all-time list in that category. Now, Benn only trails Mike Modano and Neal Broten as he sits third among a company of great players.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Q&A With Stars’ Goaltender Scott Wedgewood

I sat down with new Stars goaltender, Scott Wedgewood to discuss his transition to Dallas and his outlook on the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Sam: How have you enjoyed your transition to Dallas since the trade?. Scott: Right away, with the capacity of the fans and the interactions and...
DALLAS, TX
Denis Gurianov
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: 20-Goal Scorers, Thomas, Saad, Leddy & More

The St. Louis Blues continued a hot streak last week with a record of 4-0-0 on their homestand, winning three of the four in regulation. The Blues outscored their opponents 19-6, including a dominant 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders to cap it off. While the Blues played three...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Avalanche Sign Wyatt Aamodt

Colorado has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Wyatt Aamodt to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Aamodt will immediately join the Colorado Eagles on an amateur tryout contract (ATO)
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Devils
The Associated Press

Chiasson, Demko lead Canucks past Sharks 4-2

Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland and Luke Schenn also scored for...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Bouchard Has Improved Since Loss to Flames

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is having a fine first full season in the NHL. With 38 points in 72 games and a plus-2 rating, the sky is the limit for the 22-year old from Oakville, ON. Yet, there’s always a learning curve for young defensemen, and the premier players are the ones that are able to respond well to adversity.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes Corner: Depleted Roster Limping to the Finish Line

In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes continue to limp their way through the final few weeks of the season without star players such as Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, and Jakob Chychrun. This week they went on the road to face the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights, in addition to hosting the Vancouver Canucks in what turned out to be a disappointing week for the team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/10/22 @ Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars try to bounce back from two straight losses as they travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Dallas lost a 3-1 contest to the New Jersey Devils on home ice on Saturday afternoon. They held a 1-0 lead into the third period but saw NJ tally three in the frame including two in the final 70 seconds to seal the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA

