No need to hunt for fun, as several Palm Beach venues offer Easter celebrations for children this week

With Easter only days away, then it must mean that it's time for Easter egg hunts and stories to be hopping down the bunny trail.

The town, Flagler Museum and Royal Poinciana Plaza have all scheduled egg hunts on Saturday, the day before Easter.

Town's Spring Celebration

Children in four age groups (2 years and under, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-11) are invited to participate in the egg hunt during the Palm Beach Recreation Department’s annual Spring Celebration on Saturday.

The event will be on the athletic field at the Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave., and will be split into two time slots: 10-10:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. with a maximum of 30 kids per age group per time slot. There will be prizes, light refreshments and photo opportunities.

Reservations are required by emailing recreation@townofpalmbeach.com, where registrants must provide the names and ages of each child. Participants should arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled time slot to get checked in.

Flagler Museum

The egg hunt returns Saturday after being canceled last year during the pandemic.

Treat-filled eggs will be hidden on the museum's lawn and in the Cocoanut Grove. Areas will be sectioned off by age group.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for the 10 a.m. hunt. Easter-themed games and face painting will be available during the first hour of the event, as well as visits with the Easter Bunny. General admission tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children. Each child will receive a wooden Easter egg as a memento.

>>Holiday reservations: Restaurants have something special in story for Easter

Royal Poinciana Plaza

The Royal Easter Affair is slated to run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to children 12 and under; pre-registration is required.

At check-in, children will receive a canvas tote bag, fuzzy bunny ears, and a Treats & Treasures map marking locations for egg-hunting.

The day includes a string quartet, DJ, photo opportunities, and Easter activities by Alice + Olivia, LoveShackFancy and Stoney Clover Lane. Pre-register at www.theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/events/a-royal-easter-affair.

Society of the Four Arts

The Four Arts will hold Peter Cottontail Day at its Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Author Robert L. Forbes will be in the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden sharing select poems featuring spring animals. After story time, children ages 4 and younger are invited to hunt for eggs on the Four Arts lawn.

''Due to the popularity of this event,'' children will be instructed on the maximum number of eggs they may collect, according to the Four Arts. Following the egg hunt, Forbes will meet with families and sign copies of his books.