Photos: Snow can't keep the Easter Bunny away

The Easter Bunny poses with children as their parents take pictures. Around 175 people showed up to the Manistee County Library for a drive-thru celebration of spring with the Easter Bunny. Library staff also gave out books and other goodies. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

MANISTEE — Cold weather nor snow kept the Easter Bunny away Saturday. The Manistee County Library held a drive-thru with the Eastern Bunny — with library staff giving away books and gift baskets.

About midway through the event, around 150 people had showed up to collect their baskets and take pictures with the loveable Easter Hopper, according to Angela Fischer, director of youth services for the Manistee County Library. Fischer, and Debra Greenacre, executive director of the library, and the Easter hare braved cold temperatures and a snow shower that hit at about 12:45 p.m.

From then on only about 25 people showed up once the snow hit, but 175 people attended in total.

Last year, which was the first drive thru event with the Easter Bunny at the library — about 300 people showed up — but it was around 60 degrees, according to Fischer.