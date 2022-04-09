ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC in bid to make flamboyant weatherman Owain Wyn Evans Britain's next household name

By Katie Hind
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

No matter how bleak the forecast, weatherman Owain Wyn Evans’s cheery delivery can usually raise a smile.

Indeed, his sunny personality has proved so popular with viewers that The Mail on Sunday understands BBC bosses are now keen to feature the Welsh presenter more prominently.

The dapper 38-year-old will this week appear as a contestant on Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, a primetime BBC1 show in which eight celebrities take part in a series of gruelling challenges in sub-zero temperatures.

Sources say that it is part of a strategy to turn Mr Evans into a household name that will also involve more frequent appearances on the Corporation’s Breakfast show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQMO8_0f4aaI4f00
BBC bosses are keen to make weatherman Owain Wyn Evans (pictured) Britain's next household name. Pictured: The 38-year-old will this week appear as a contestant on Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, a primetime BBC1 show in which eight celebrities take part in a series of gruelling challenges in sub-zero temperatures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxq6Y_0f4aaI4f00
Sources say that it is part of a strategy to turn Mr Evans into a household name that will also involve more frequent appearances on the Corporation’s Breakfast show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyCNO_0f4aaI4f00
Mr Evans began his broadcasting career at the age of 18, as presenter of a Welsh-language news programme for children

‘The feedback coming in on Owain is incredible,’ said an insider. ‘He is adored by all ages. Just watch out, there is going to be a lot more of him in the future.’

His fans regularly take to social media to comment on the openly gay weather presenter’s range of colourful suits, snazzy ties and collection of brooches.

One wrote: ‘Woke up feeling a bit low today. Then Owain Wyn Evans’s lovely face popped up on my telly screen and I immediately cheered up. His positive attitude always brightens my day.’

Another viewer commented: ‘What a star – AND that suit blew me away. I’m hooked!’ The praise is not, however, universal, with one Twitter user writing: ‘Why do we have to put up with Owain Wyn Evans on BBC Breakfast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnSs3_0f4aaI4f00
His fans regularly take to social media to comment on the openly gay weather presenter’s range of colourful suits, snazzy ties and collection of brooches

'We get drag queens forced on us before the watershed, and now this guy who clearly is of the same ilk being flounced over our screens. Awful.’

Mr Evans began his broadcasting career at the age of 18, as presenter of a Welsh-language news programme for children.

After a seven-year stint as a weatherman on BBC Wales, he became the lead weather presenter for BBC North West Tonight and in 2020 became a reporter on The One Show.

A keen musician, he last year raised more than £3 million for Children in Need with a 24-hour drumming marathon in aid of Children In Need.

Daily Mail

