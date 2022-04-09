ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, SC

14 homes destroyed by tornadoes this week in South Carolina

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) — Officials say severe storms that moved across South Carolina earlier this week caused at least 13 tornadoes and hail the size of baseballs.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says 14 homes were destroyed as the twisters moved through Tuesday in Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.

Officials say another five homes were damaged by a storm that dropped baseball size hail in Horry County on Thursday.

The National Weather Service continues to survey the damage.

The strongest tornado had winds of at least 160 mph and moved through Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg counties destroying homes, knocking down trees and power lines.

Other tornadoes were reported in Aiken, Lexington, Calhoun, Colleton, Hampton, Dorchester and Clarendon counties.

RELATED: Why you won't hear tornado sirens in Charleston

