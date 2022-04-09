Tempe establishes plans to build affordable housing along Apache Boulevard

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. If you're good with children, Whiz Kidz Preschools may be the right choice for your career. The locally owned and operated preschool is hiring for dozens of positions at all four of it's Valley locations including Scottsdale. Positions include lead teachers, assistant teachers, campus directors, and more. Benefits include paid time off, paid holidays, healthcare, 401K, paid training, free staff meals, free childcare, bonus incentive programs and more. The pandemic has caused many teachers to take on new jobs due to low pay, causing a local (and national) childcare shortage. Whiz Kidz positions start at $16-$18 an hour compared to the national average of less than $12 an hour. Click here for more info.

