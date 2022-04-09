ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are hooked on the Freeland Walleye Festival

By Jon Becker
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Families enjoy carnival rides, games, food and prizes at the annual Freeland Walleye Festival Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Burt Watson Chevrolet in Freeland. (Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net) ((Katy Kildee/kkildee@mdn.net))

FREELAND - Tens of thousands of people are expected to make their way to the 36 th annual Walleye Festival, scheduled for April 28-May 1 in Freeland.

The festivities kick off at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 28 with the official start of a community-wide garage sale that turns Freeland into a bargain hunters’ dream. Residents have grown accustomed to what to expect as people from all over the state jam the city’s streets.

“The subdivisions are packed Thursday through Sunday,”said Mike Weadock of the Freeland Lions Club, the sponsor of the Freeland Walleye Festival.  “It’s literally insane. Schools are closed Thursday and Friday because the buses can’t get through. It may be chaos but it’s a good kind of chaos.”

Weadock and other festival organizers bill this year’s festival as new and improved with the addition of duck races and a youth corn hole tournament to a lineup that includes myriad activities for people of all ages.

The family-friendly festival, Weadock said, has something of interest for everyone. The activities include:

  • High Stakes Texas Hold ‘Em  Tournament
  • Fishing Tournament
  • Fireworks Display
  • Disc Golf
  • Kids Trout Pond
  • Beer Tent with live music featuring Stone Street Revival and The Sinclairs
  • Carnival
  • Beer Pong Tournament

Music lovers can expect this year’s musical acts to deliver big shows.

“Stone Street Revival, a rock band, features a musician that used to be in The Verve Pipe,” Weadock said. “We’re excited to have two talented groups like Stone Street Revival and The Sinclairs on Friday night and Saturday night as our entertainment in the beer tent.”

The kids’ trout pond will be stocked with thousands of rainbow trout and there will be a variety of food trucks available throughout the weekend.  The new duck races will see competitors drop little rubber ducks off the Freeland Road Bridge and make their way downstream on the Tittabawassee River to the finish line behind the Memorial Park Building.

“Last year, due to COVID, the festival took place on a smaller level,” Weadock said. “We’re happy to be able to add a few new things this year and get back to putting on the festival on a scale that people from all over have come to enjoy so much.”

Yet for Freeland Lions Club members like Weadock and many others in the community, this year’s Walleye Festival will be bittersweet. Community leader Rick Hayes, one of the founding members of the Freeland Walleye Festival Committee, passed away last year at the age of 64. Hayes served as Tittabawassee Township Supervisor from 2008 until the time of his passing and had his hand in many things in a community he spent his entire life in.

“Rick was a really close friend,” Weadock said. “He knew so many people and did a lot of the marketing for the festival. When we lost him, we were left scratching our heads. He did a lot of  good for the community. Tittabawassee Township Park was renamed in his honor.”

The Walleye Festival is one of the Lions Club’s major fundraisers. Proceeds benefit a number of the international service club’s programs. Many local families in need have been beneficiaries.

“We’ve been doing food giveaways for about 4 years,” Weadock said, “and in that time we have given 1.3 million pounds of food to 21,000 families. The Freeland Lions Club has established the Tammy Hafer fund to support local families in need. This includes helping them with everything from medical expenses, transportation and home repairs.”

For additional information, on this year’s Walleye Festival go to www.freelandwalleyefestival.com

Comments / 1

