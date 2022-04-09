ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mimi Reinhardt, who helped Oskar Schindler save hundreds of Jews during WWII, dies at 107

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXnWm_0f4aYZpW00

TEL AVIV, Israel (WRIC) — Mimi Reinhardt, the secretary of German industrialist Oskar Schindler who helped him save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust, has died at the age of 107, according to The Times of Israel .

Reinhardt, who was Jewish herself, was born in Austria and worked for Schindler until 1945. During the second world war, Reinhardt was in charge of organizing lists of Jewish workers in Poland to be recruited to work in Schindler’s factory, saving them from Nazi concentration camps.

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, dead at 24 years old

Schindler and Reinhardt’s story was made into a film by Steven Spielberg in 1993. Reinhardt said she had met Spielberg once but found it hard to watch the film.

Reinhardt moved to New York after the end of the war and moved to Israel in 2007, spending the last year of her life in a nursing home north of Tel Aviv.

“My grandmother, so dear and so unique, passed away at the age of 107. Rest in peace,” said Reinhardt’s granddaughter Nina in a message to relatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woman who drew up Schindler’s lists during Holocaust dies at 107

The woman who drew up lists of people for the German industrialist Oskar Schindler that helped save hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust has died aged 107. Mimi Reinhardt, who was employed as Schindler’s secretary, was in charge of drawing up the lists of Jewish workers from the ghetto of the Polish city of Kraków who were recruited to work at his factory, saving them from deportation to Nazi death camps.
STEVEN SPIELBERG
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

‘Schindler’s List’ Actress Who Played Film’s “Little Girl In The Red Coat” Is Now 32 And Helping Ukrainian Refugees Enter Poland

Click here to read the full article. Oliwia Dabrowska was about 3 years old when she became an indelible part of cinema history in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning classic Schindler’s List. As the little girl in the red coat walking through the Krakow Ghetto untouched as its residents are being “liquidated” by German troops, she was not only the only color in the otherwise black-and-white film, she also symbolized much of the film’s complicated dance between hope and hopelessness, violence and compassion, guilt and innocence. Schindler’s List was, of course, the story of a Nazi party member who helped thousands of Jews...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Schindler
Person
Steven Spielberg
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Nazi Concentration Camps#German#The Times Of Israel#Jewish#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

96-year-old who endured four concentration camps during the Holocaust killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces shelled the city, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. During World War II, Romanchenko survived the concentration camps at Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belson, the memorials for the Buchenwald and Dora-Mittelbau camps said Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy