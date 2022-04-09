ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blow for Keir Starmer after 'future MP' and ex-England footballer Gary Neville casts doubts on Qatar migrant deaths

By Glen Owen
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He may have been tipped as a future Labour MP, but ex-footballer Gary Neville will need to avoid handing open goals to his political opponents if he wants to avoid embarrassing party leader Keir Starmer.

Last night, video footage emerged of the former Manchester United and England defender seeming to play down human rights abuses in Qatar.

He also appeared to cast doubt over international outrage at the deaths of migrant workers in the Gulf state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgFfS_0f4aYVIc00
Gary Neville (right) appeared to cast doubt over international outrage at the deaths of migrant workers in the Gulf state
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s50By_0f4aYVIc00
Footage also emerged of the former Manchester United and England defender seeming to play down human rights abuses in Qatar

Mr Neville, who supported Qatar's controversial bid to host the World Cup this year, said in a documentary: 'Do we believe that on those sites, in front of Western project managers, workers are dying and they're hiding it? Are we really saying that's happening? I find that difficult to believe because I've got more faith in people.'

The programme, which is available on YouTube, looked at the Arab nation's World Cup preparations.

He said: 'I've been invited here to produce a documentary on the Qatar World Cup by the Qatar government. It was on the basis that nothing is off boundaries. Whatever we see we can put in, whatever we get material-wise we can put in – if we're not comfortable with anything we can take it out. We have to ask the tough questions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjk8H_0f4aYVIc00
Around 6,500 migrant workers have reportedly died in Qatar since 2010, when it was chosen to host the tournament

Mr Neville asked Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi about workers' deaths, following reports that the toll while constructing stadiums could hit 4,000.

Mr Al-Thawadi said that since 2020 only three workers had died of work-related causes, adding: 'The number of 4,000 deaths is inaccurate.

'I think they took all the deaths in the country, labour related, not labour related, workers, non-workers and so on, and then multiplied it over the years to come and got to 4,000 deaths. It was reported all over the world.'

Afterwards, Mr Neville said in a voiceover: 'There is a real struggle to find out what the real number is. But... we can't disprove the number of three. And we certainly can't prove the number of 4,000.'

Last year a Guardian analysis suggested 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since 2010, when it was chosen to host the tournament.

Mr Neville's comments will no doubt embarrass Labour. The Mail on Sunday revealed he was being tipped for a political career after talks with Sir Keir over 'shared political interests'. He joined Labour this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YDIf_0f4aYVIc00
Mr Neville asked Qatari official Hassan Al-Thawadi (pictured) about workers' deaths, following reports that the toll while constructing stadiums could hit 4,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sio7B_0f4aYVIc00
Mr Neville's comments will no doubt embarrass Labour. The Mail on Sunday revealed he was being tipped for a political career after talks with Sir Keir over 'shared political interests'

Last month it was reported that he would campaign for Labour, fuelling speculation that he may run for Parliament. It has also been rumoured that he could succeed Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

In 2019 he urged his Twitter followers to vote for Jeremy Corbyn. He has since used his social-media clout to spread his soak-the-rich views, despite being worth some £70 million.

Mr Neville twice turned down the opportunity to condemn Qatar's treatment of women, gay people and migrants when asked by the MoS. Last night, he also refused to discuss his views in the Qatari documentary.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Erik and his new DREAM TEAM! Ajax No 2 Mitchell van der Gaag and former England boss Steve McClaren are set to join Ten Hag at Old Trafford... with Robin van Persie a coaching target too

Manchester United took a step closer to appointing Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager on Tuesday. Sportsmail revealed that the Ajax boss had agreed a deal in principal to join the Red Devils next season after he received a formal offer from the club on Tuesday. Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham close in on £7m signing of Manor Solomon to replace Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho after the Israeli winger was allowed to leave Shakhtar Donetsk due to the Ukraine war

Fulham are close to finalising the £7million signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon for next season. The Israeli was forced to flee from his home in Kyiv last month amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and made a harrowing 25-hour journey across the border to safety in neighbouring Poland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Mount's 'wonderful' goal in Chelsea's European second leg against Real Madrid makes him just the THIRD Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League

Mason Mount's fine strike for Chelsea in their European clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday has set a historic achievement. The Blues midfielder's 'wonderful' goal in their quarter-final second leg saw him become only the third Englishman in history to score a Champions League goal at the Spanish giants' Bernabeu stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Keir Starmer turned down photo op with Evgeny Lebedev in 2020

Keir Starmer turned down a lengthy photo opportunity with Evgeny Lebedev shortly after he became Labour leader, the Guardian can reveal, with aides citing a desire to keep the Russian businessman at arm’s length. Starmer, the MP for Holborn and St Pancras in north London, was invited to spend...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Gary Neville
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: Unlike Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, Sir Alex Ferguson would NEVER have moaned about Diego Simeone's tactics... he'd just beat Atletico Madrid and show there is a better way instead

Sir Alex Ferguson never had a problem with Wimbledon. Others did. In the days of Dave Bassett and his like-minded successors, there were plenty who moaned about their long ball, anti-football. Ferguson took a different view. He recognised that Wimbledon had good players, and admired their resilience and underdog defiance....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a huge gamble for Manchester United... it's a huge step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona and Arsenal 'held talks over swap deal for Gabriel - with Spanish giants still hoping to use Memphis Depay, Neto and Riqui Puig as bait to sign much-admired defender'

Barcelona and Arsenal have reportedly held talks about Brazilian centre back Gabriel moving to Spain - and a swap deal of sorts is on the table too. The Gunners defender joined in 2020 for £27million from Lille, and has made 27 Premier League appearances this season in forming a strong partnership with £50m man Ben White.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Northern Ireland 0-5 England: Sarina Wiegman's side cruise to victory in their World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park... taking their goal tally to 68 goals in EIGHT games!

England have virtually booked their place at the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland. Sarina Wiegman and her staff can’t quite book their flights to Australia and New Zealand yet, but they could start looking at hotels. Their place at next year’s tournament...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester United#Arab#Qatari
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United training UNDERCOVER as the Portuguese forward desperately tries to stay out of the spotlight after phone smashing shame

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday. The Portuguese star, at the centre of a phone-smashing storm, seemingly hoped to stay out of the spotlight with a surreptitious exit in the back of a dark Porsche from the club's Carrington training ground in the afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I am 23 and have been forced to retire. That is hard, it's scary': Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston on the heartbreaking decision to end his career after fearing hip problems would leave him unable to walk by 25

Paul Woolston was driving out of Manchester United's training ground just before Christmas when, during a conversation with his dad, he as good as realised his career was over. 'My dad asked, "How are you?". I just said, "My hip's gone". I started crying. My dad drove straight down from...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'AXED as ambassador' by Save the Children after Manchester United star 'assaulted' a 14-year-old Everton fan by smashing his phone out of his hand following defeat at Goodison Park

Save the Children has reportedly dropped Cristiano Ronaldo as an ambassador after he allegedly 'assaulted' a 14-year-old Everton fan by smashing his phone out of his hand following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park. Footage which began circulating on social media showed Ronaldo appearing to knock something out of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Qatar
Daily Mail

David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane are the only players safe at Manchester United, says Mark Bosnich... but former Old Trafford goalkeeper insists Cristiano Ronaldo has 'done his job'

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes only three players are safe from an overhaul under a new manager at Manchester United - and Cristiano Ronaldo is not one of them. The Red Devils have had a season to forget and plans for the summer have already begun. Ajax’s Erik...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-2 agg) Villarreal: German giants are STUNNED by underdogs as Samuel Chukwueze's late strike cancels out Robert Lewandowski's opener to send Unai Emery's side into semi-final

Samuel Chukwueze snatched a dramatic 88th-minute equaliser to send Villarreal through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Four minutes after coming on as a substitute, Chukwueze swept home a cross by Gerard Moreno to cancel out Robert Lewandowski's 52nd-minute opener...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'If they call me, I'll go!': Alisson is ready for a repeat of his West Brom goal heroics last season as Liverpool prepare for frantic run-in amid 'crazy schedule' pushing Reds to the limit

The goalscoring goalkeeper suddenly had a twinkle in his eye when it was put to him that there might be a moment in the coming weeks when he gets to do it all again. Without Alisson’s remarkable header at West Bromwich Albion 12 months ago, when he popped up at the moment all seemed lost, Liverpool might not have even made the Champions League — let alone had the second leg of a quarter-final to prepare for this evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira's permanent move to Flamengo 'collapses' as Brazilian club 'scrap the deal amid his slump in form and a legal problem with the bank'

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira's proposed permanent move to Flamengo has reportedly collapsed. The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Brazilian side on loan last summer after being deemed surplus to requirements by then-United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He helped his new team to the final of the Copa Libertadores last year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pundits heap praise on 'extraordinary' Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema - as Rio Ferdinand names Frenchman as the one player Sir Alex Ferguson will be most gutted he didn't sign!

Karim Benzema has been lavished with praise by pundits ahead of his Real Madrid side's Champions League clash with Chelsea. The Spanish giants host the Blues at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night in their European quarter-final second leg leading 3-1 on aggregate thanks to Benzema's magnificent hat-trick in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: The comeback is on HOLD... Blues' third goal is ruled out by VAR after the ball struck Alonso's hand, with aggregate score level at 3-3 after Mount and Rudiger strikes

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on the Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea, as well as score alerts from Bayern Munich vs Villarreal. 60 mins. Close!. A ball is flashed across the Chelsea box from the left but Benzema can't quite reach it. Fine...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy