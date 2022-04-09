62-year-old man arrested, booked for 1st-degree murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police arrested a 62-year-old man following a homicide in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers responded to a parking lot in the area of 12th...ktar.com
PHOENIX — Police arrested a 62-year-old man following a homicide in Phoenix on Friday night. Officers responded to a parking lot in the area of 12th...ktar.com
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0