Live audio chatroom app Spotify Greenroom is now being rebranded as Spotify Live and incorporated into its main streaming app, the music streaming giant announced Tuesday. First launched in fall 2020, Spotify Live is an app that allows users to participate in a group audio conversations with a capacity of up to 1000 people. The app was launched as Greenroom to compete with similar live audio platforms such as Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, which rose in popularity as a communication tool during the pandemic. However, last month, Bloomberg reported that Spotify was considering a retool of the Greenroom brand, due in part to the app’s struggle to find an audience in its field.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO