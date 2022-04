SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sherri Papini, the Shasta County woman charged with faking her own kidnapping back in 2016, has taken a plea deal. Her disappearance back in November 2016, plus her story about her alleged abduction, prompted a media frenzy. Papini reported that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women. In reality, authorities said, Papini was with a former boyfriend in Orange County – and allegedly hurt herself to back up kidnapping story. Back in March, Papini was arrested on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped. She was also accused of defrauding California’s victim compensation board of...

