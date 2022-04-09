ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard Thanks Supporters Ahead of Seeing Johnny Depp in Court: ‘Hopefully I Can Move On and So Can Johnny’

Cover picture for the article“I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court,” Heard wrote. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and...

People

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
The Independent

Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her...
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Severed Finger: Is It True Amber Heard Cut It Off?

Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard cut off his finger by throwing a bottle at him in anger. Here we break down the allegations ahead of their upcoming trial. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are going back to court for a long-delayed defamation trial, and we’re here to break down the details of their often volatile relationship. Johnny accused Amber of severing his finger during a passionate fight that turned violent, and, ahead of their trial, we’ll look into what really happened between the former couple.
Hello Magazine

Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
BBC

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Heard giving 'performance of her life'

Lawyers for Johnny Depp branded Amber Heard a liar, "obsessed" with her image, in opening arguments of the defamation trial between the former spouses. The case was brought after an article by Heard in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. But Heard's team claimed Depp brought...
epicstream.com

wonderwall.com

Amber Heard says she's still paying the price for 'speaking out against men in power' ahead of $50M libel trial with ex Johnny Depp, plus more news

Amber Heard addresses upcoming courtroom showdown against ex, Johnny Depp. Amber Heard is taking a break from social media as she and her ex, Johnny Depp, head back to court. "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks," Amber, 35, told her Instagram and Twitter followers on April 9. "As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse," she wrote, referencing the 58-year-old actor's $50 million libel suit against her. "I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." Amber concluded by acknowledging "the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years," adding, "in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever." The former couple previously faced off in court in 2020 amid Johnny's suit against British tabloid The Sun, which he claimed had defamed him by referring to him as "a wife beater" in 2018. A judge found in favor of the publication after Amber testified he'd assaulted her before and during their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Washington

Photos: Johnny Depp Supporters Rally Amid Virginia Libel Case

Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Outside the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, more than a dozen women waved signs saying "Justice for Johnny" or "Wish He Never...
FAIRFAX, VA
SheKnows

buzzfeednews.com

Johnny Depp Punched, Kicked, And Pulled Amber Heard By Her Hair, Her Attorney Said

Johnny Depp punched and kicked his then-wife Amber Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia, then in a later attack dragged her by her hair, pulling out chunks, Heard's attorney said during opening statements Tuesday of the trial in which a jury will determine whether Heard was telling the truth when she said she was a victim of domestic violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
