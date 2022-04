The New Jersey Devils have been mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a horrendous game against the Boston Bruins that resulted in an 8-1 loss on March 31. It is the fourth consecutive year they will miss the postseason – the team has only made the playoffs once since their magical run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. While some fans would say the Devils took a step back this season, I disagree. They made progress but ultimately couldn’t overcome the three major issues that plagued them since October.

