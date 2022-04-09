ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Saturday

Ingram (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the...

The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward And Kelly Oubre Jr To Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches. Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches. The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kristaps Porzingis weighs in on Wizards' PG search

WASHINGTON -- When considering the current projected 2022-23 roster for the Wizards, in a hypothetical that includes Bradley Beal choosing to re-sign, one thing stands out to big man Kristaps Porzingis right away. "I would say that's a playoff team," he said. If Beal comes back, the Wizards would have...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

RUMORS: Indiana Pacers Named Potential Trade Destination For Russell Westbrook

The 2021-22 NBA season was less than ideal for the Indiana Pacers, but a lot of their problems were directly linked to injuries. Nobody on the Pacers’ roster played in more than 67 games this season and due to injuries and other problems, Indiana ended up missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the first-time they have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2010.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

