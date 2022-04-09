Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Saturday

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO