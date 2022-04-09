How Michael Desormeaux incentivized progress in his first spring game as UL football coach

Michael Desormeaux's goal was to incentivize progress.

The UL football first-year coach had been pushing for improvement and growth from his players all spring. And heading into Saturday's spring game, he and his staff wanted to make that development tangible.

It was why UL's coaching staff created a point system where negative plays forced by the defense resulted in points for their side and positive plays would generate points for the offense. For example, if the defense recorded a sack, they would grab a point. If the offense had a five-yard gain on the ground, they would gain a tally.

It resulted in Team Vermillion coming back from an early deficit to defeat Team White, 82-73 at Cajun Field.

"We have this red zone period that we pretty much do at every scrimmage," Desormeaux said. "And we kind of had a point system from there and from that we just said 'Well, how can we carry it out throughout the whole scrimmage.'

"We've kind of done this a little bit in the past. We just kind of created (the spring game) to where everything had a little bit of a point value and something on the line."

It's Desormeaux's first time as a head coach in college, after spending the past four seasons as an assistant under Billy Napier. Napier leaving for Florida, combined with 11 players departing through the transfer portal and other top contributors lost to graduation, left Desormeaux with a roster that has only a fraction of the experience and depth it previously had.

It's part of the reason why Desormeaux believes that the success of spring practices are relative to where a team's roster stands.

"I say this all of the time. When you're coaching there's some years when you're going to have a team and you go 7-5 and that might be the best coaching job you've ever done, and another year where you go 10-2 and you've screwed it up," Desormeaux said. "Our definition of success is that you start where you start, but you got to climb the ladder and you've gotta be better every day."

The journey up the ladder hasn't been exactly the same under Desormeaux as it was under Napier.

That's not to say that Desormeaux hasn't learned anything from his predecessor. The habits Napier had in how he structured the program and his meticulous nature has rubbed off on him, Desormeaux claims.

"I mean, it was invaluable," he said.

But, even with some of those similarities in place, redshirt sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields and redshirt junior safety Patrick Mensah have experienced a slightly different approach from Desormeaux.

"Coach (Desormeaux) gave us more leeway with what we did on the field," Fields said. "Like it wasn't like 'Oh, you can't do this or you can't do that.' Like it's 'Go make plays, you're a playmaker. So do what you do, do what you're recruited to do.'

"Coach Desormeaux has been doing a really good job of emphasizing (us to) just go out there and play football. And if you make a mistake, make sure you make it at full speed and 100%," Mensah said.

Saturday's spring game was apotheosis of an objective Desormeaux set out to accomplish back in March, no matter how windy the road has been in getting there.

"The thing we asked them to do is get better everyday," Desormeaux said. "And we asked them to improve and we asked them to be way better on Day 15 than we were on Day 1. And that's where we're at.

"That's why (this spring) was successful for us.

Koki Riley is a recruiting and high school sports reporter for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com.