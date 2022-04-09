Initial observations from the Red-White Spring Game, including Garrett Nelson and his buddies

At the tail end of a conversation earlier this week that was mostly about name, image, likeness and recruiting — two elements of the college football realm that had a more impactful week in windy and yo-yo-ing April temperatures than the actual Saturday scrimmage at Memorial Stadium — junior outside linebacker Garrett Nelson told the Journal Star, perhaps not surprisingly, to keep an eye on Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson when the action started.

His advice proved sage and Nelson himself had a disruptive first half as well, rolling up two sacks and watching his young position mates each bowl over helpless Husker tackles at varying points.

The offense-defense scoring system, jury-rigged for the day because injuries prevented a true Red-White scrimmage from being held, read 43-39 in favor of the defense at the end of the day. And whether there was much science behind the scoring methodology or not, that’s about how the proceedings felt for the 54,537 that massed under the sun to watch two hours of action mostly devoid of tackling and offensive rhythm.

What can you take from the scene, outside of the fact that Nelson and his buddies delivered on his prediction? Well, probably not much. Did they have a great day? Did the tackles struggle as much as it looked like? Or was it a combination? That’s the spring game for you.

The starting tackles also may or may not be in those spots come Aug. 27. If the summer goes well, NU may have Teddy Prochazka back from a knee injury and back at left tackle and either Saturday starter Bryce Benhart, Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony or a summer transfer addition could wind up on the right side. So, too, could Turner Corcoran, who missed the spring with an injury and could wind up either on the edge or at center by the time game preparations start in earnest this August.

More than anything, Saturday was a day for observations. So, without further ado, here’s a whole batch.

Competition at corner: Fifth-year corner Braxton Clark was first out of the chute opposite Quinton Newsome. He’ll have to hold off a strong charge from Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill to stay at the top of the depth chart this fall — and, as secondary coach Travis Fisher said earlier this fall, he’ll have to be more involved on special teams — but Clark had a strong day on Saturday.

In particular, he locked up sophomore Alante Brown on a third-and-goal slant route on which Brown appeared to be quarterback Chubba Purdy’s first — and only realistic — read. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple likes to be aggressive in the red zone, but Clark did not cooperate on the offense’s first real scoring chance.

Lack of rhythm early for offense: None of the Husker quarterbacks really got into much of a rhythm in the passing game. That could be in part because, without tackling, the dynamics of working in the pocket are a little bit unnatural. And the pressure off the edge didn’t help much, either.

Thompson finished 3-of-4 for 31 yards but missed Brown low and away on an easy third-down conversion over the middle. Logan Smothers finished 5-of-14 for 46 yards.

A Purdy pair of throws: Purdy spent the opening weeks of spring ball limited by a foot injury but has been getting team reps in practice for the past week or so. On Saturday he delivered a couple of pretty throws. He layered a deep ball to tight end A.J. Rollins between two defenders and put a seam ball for tight end Nate Boerkircher in a good spot only to have nickel Isaac Gifford make a better play on the ball and break it up.

Whipple’s summation: The first-year NU offensive coordinator set modest expectations ahead of the spring game and stuck to them during an interview with Big Ten Network’s Meghan McKeown before the second half began.

“Don’t lose the game. We didn’t turn the ball over in the first half. We’re mixing and matching guys,” he said. “Casey did a nice job and we got a nice run from Anthony (Grant).” Whipple also complimented the work Purdy and Smothers did late in the second half.

Grant had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first half for one of the few offensive highlights. He may have been tagged down by Simon Otte in the backfield, but regardless, showed the kind of burst coaches and teammates have been talking about over the course of the spring in out-running Hill and others to the pylon.