ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What’s the toughest place Bo Melton has played in the Big Ten?

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmlyu_0f4aX0EN00

Having played in almost every Big Ten stadium, Rutgers football wide receiver Bo Melton said that there are a couple of environments that are the toughest to play in the conference.

But one place that Melton played at, he says, was the toughest of all.

The former Rutgers wide receiver, who is just weeks away from being selected in the NFL draft, said that one venue in particular was a tough one and provided its own unique level of support for the home team.

“Other than Rutgers…I would say Iowa was really hard to play in,” Melton told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

“Toughest environment I’d say is Iowa…That stadium, they’re right behind you – the bench is right there next to the stands. They’re very loud, the fans are into the game. They had the fan wave – they’re all into the game. It’s very loud in that environment along with Nebraska.”

Related

Rutgers football: New additions along the offensive line are making an impression on Augie Hoffman

Rutgers played at Iowa in Melton’s junior season. The Scarlet Knights didn’t have an easy day, losing 30-0. Melton had one catch for 17 yards.

There are other tough environments and atmospheres according to Melton after Iowa.

“Ohio State and Penn State are up there among the toughest places to play,” Melton said before adding his explanation to what made those two programs also difficult venues.

“Same thing – the fans. Bigger stadiums, a lot of fans in there too. Tough places to play. But Iowa is a tough place to play. To me, fans are fans, I just play the game.”

Melton spoke last Saturday following the Morris County Card Show at the Embassy Suites in Parsippany, N.J. The former Rutgers wide receiver signed several dozen autographs at the event.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina

Four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over five other teams. The 2023 signal-caller announced his decision on Tuesday at Briarwood Christian High School. In the fall, Vizzina threw for 2,247 yards and 18 touchdowns, also adding running for 649 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Birmingham, Alabama native chose Clemson over Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Notre Dame. In his commitment announcement, Vizzina said that he would be attending Clemson early, presumably as a mid-year enrollee next spring. With his commitment, Vizzina could join a loaded quarterback room in 2023, with the possibility of DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik still being around. List Top performers from Clemson's Orange and White spring game
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former Maryland DE Demeioun Robinson to fill need

Penn State cast a line into the transfer waters and landed itself a much-needed defensive end from within the Big Ten East. Demeioun Robinson officially announced his commitment to joining the Penn State program with a graphic shared on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. Robinson, now formerly of Maryland, will be among the likely candidates to attempt to fill the shoes left behind Penn State’s last big defensive end transfer addition, Arnold Ebiketie. Like Ebiketie before him, Robinson already comes to Penn State having shown some promise as an important piece in the defensive gameplan moving forward, although Ebikeiete was...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels getting involved with 2024 5-star prospect

While the UNC basketball program is heavily involved with the class of 2023, one member of the 2024 class is starting to hear from the Tar Heels. Jason Asemota is a new name to the UNC basketball recruiting board and a prospect that the coaching staff was expecting to watch this past weekend during the first live evaluation period. The 6-foot-8 small forward plays for Hillcrest (AZ) Prep and the Expressions Elite AAU Program on the Nike EYBL Circuit. Duke, Kansas, Baylor, and Kentucky were some of the other notable programs that were expected to watch the five-star prospect. Duke, Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, UNC,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Rutgers Wire#Penn State
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels’ top 2023 target GG Jackson ‘backs up’ new ranking

The first weekend of the 2022 Nike EYBL season is now over and a key UNC basketball target, GG Jackson, was a standout for his play on the court.  Jackson, who was just elevated to the No. 1 overall prospect in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings, came away with another solid weekend of play down in Orlando. Rivals national writer Rob Cassidy broke down Jackson’s play and game him the ‘Backing it up’ award. Backing up a No. 1 ranking is a tall task, but Jackson did just that on Saturday, as he willed his CP3 team to a narrow victory over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU's baseball game against Lamar postponed

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Tuesday night’s baseball game against the Lamar Cardinals has been canceled. LSU was set to play the Cardinals at The Box as a tune-up game for this weekend’s series against No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It was a good week for the Tigers, who went 4-0 with a weekend sweep over Mississippi State, their first sweep in a conference series since 2019.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College baseball's longest winning streaks

No. 1 Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC) will play Tennessee Tech (17-12, 2-4 OVC) Tuesday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee. Smokies Stadium is home of the Chicago Cubs’ Double-A affiliate Tennessee Smokies. First pitch between Tennessee and the Golden Eagles is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will...
KODAK, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots meeting with Georgia running back for top-30 visit

The New England Patriots are scheduled to meet with Georgia running back James Cook this week, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. Cook was an all-purpose back for Georgia. He tallied 1,002 all-purpose yards and 11 all-purpose touchdowns in 15 games for the Bulldogs. Most draft projections have Cook as the fourth- or fifth-best running back in 2021 draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NC State freshman Terquavion Smith to test NBA pre-draft process

N.C. State freshman Terquavion Smith on Tuesday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will declare for the 2022 NBA draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Smith was named to the ACC All-Rookie team after averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals on 36.9% shooting from 3-point range in 32 games. His 96 total 3-pointers led all players in the ACC and were the most by a freshman in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida head coach Billy Napier relying heavily on former Gators

New Florida head coach Billy Napier has built an army off the field, hiring nearly 50 plus people to attempt to get the program back to its glory days. However, he also relies on people who aren’t on his payroll to help him early in his tenure as the Gators’ new head coach. Napier has consistently leaned on former Florida coaches, administrators and players for advice and feedback.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Brief glimpse of Texas QB Quinn Ewers dropping dimes at practice

Texas fans are finally getting a taste of Quinn Ewers in a Longhorns uniform, and even though it just spring practice, it is obvious that the arm talent is there. Ewers took a very unorthodox path to Texas, as he was once committed under head coach Tom Herman but later decommitted for a variety of reasons. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Ohio State. He chose to forgo his senior year of high school, which gave new head coach Steve Sarkisian little time to sway him back to Austin.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy