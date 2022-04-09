ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottie Scheffler's Vest the Real MVP of Masters Weekend

By Liam McKeone
 3 days ago

Through two and a half rounds of play at Augusta, Scottie Scheffler has been utterly dominant. Halfway through Saturday, Scheffler sits at 11-under, a full six strokes ahead of his second-place opponent. He's on a complete roll.

It is enjoyable to see a golfer catch fire like this but it does take a lot of intrigue out of the whole event. Anything can happen, but Scheffler's lead is so huge that Masters viewing isn't nearly as fun as it would be if the standings were a bit closer.

This means we need to find other ways to entertain ourselves until either the gap closes or Scheffler gets his long walk down 18 with a victory firmly in hand. On what appeared to be a chilly Saturday at Augusta, the best way to do that was watching Scheffler's vest.

The vest makes an appearance between Scheffler's shots. He's been wearing it a lot, but not all the time. The camera cuts around during the broadcast so the most interesting non-Tiger aspect of Saturday was guessing if Scheffler would have the vest on or not. It's also led to some solid content on the internet.

Gotta keep ourselves busy one way or another, right?

