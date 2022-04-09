ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elle King Wants to ‘Absorb’ Everything She Can From Chris Stapleton When She Joins Him on Tour This Spring

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7IF5_0f4aWwRB00

Ex’s & Oh’s singer Elle King is planning on channeling her “best behavior” when she joins country music superstar Chris Stapleton on tour this spring. Why the focus on the good behavior you ask? Well, it’s simple, really…Elle King is focused on enjoying the moments of the upcoming tour. Fully absorbing every amazing moment of the adventure that she possibly can.

Elle King Focuses On Enjoying the Show, Absorbing Every Moment of Tour With Chris Stapleton

Elle King has certainly had quite the amazing year, so far. King’s single Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), which teams the country singer up with another country music legend, Miranda Lambert, is still climbing the charts; becoming a favorite all across the country. To make things even more exciting, Elle King is now slated to join Chris Stapleton on his upcoming All-American Road Show tour.

However, King has no intentions of channeling her own or Miranda Lambert’s Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) counterpart during this tour. In fact, the singer says she will be on her “best behavior” throughout the tour, avoiding any and all “tour shenanigans.”

“I’m going to keep my nose clean,” Elle King says in a recent discussion with Taste of Country Nights. King adds that her focus is on making sure she minds her p’s and q’s during the tour.

“I’m going to be on my best behavior,” the country music singer says. King adds that even the basic manners are a top priority for her during the upcoming adventure.

“I’m going to say please and thank you,” she adds. “I’m going to absorb as much as I can, I’m going to watch and enjoy the show.”

While Performing With An Award-Winning Artist Such As Chris Stapleton Is Huge, King Also Hopes To Learn A Lot On The Upcoming Tour

Staying fully aware, and enjoying every moment of her time on the road with Chris Stapleton is Elle King’s focus as her time on tour begins this spring. However, there is something else the singer is looking forward to as she sets out with Stapleton and his team, as well.

“You have to just learn from everything they do,” Elle King says of Chris Stapleton and his crew. King notes that the way a star and his crew treat everyone on tour says a lot about the artist as a whole.

“From how they treat their tour manager, to the newest roadie,” King explains to Taste of Country Nights. “To how they treat people who are techs that work at the venue.”

King also adds that just keeping an eye out for how everything is run, in general, is important to her. After all, each tour is its own experience, the singer notes.

“I like to see how everybody runs everything and how a successful tour show goes,” she says. “I try to absorb all of that and be on my best behavior. That’s what I’m going to do.”

King will be joining Chris Stapleton on his tour later this month, starting on April 28 in London Ontario. The tour will then continue through Canada over the next few weeks, with Elle King’s final performance on the tour scheduled for May 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Comments / 12

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Rocks Cowboy Hat, But Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Pic With His Wife

“Yellowstone” fans have become accustomed to seeing Cole Hauser in the garb of fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. And while we know the neo-Western star doesn’t actually sport the dark-haired features that his character does in the series, the actor looks nothing like Rip Wheeler in his wife’s latest Instagram post. The photo captures Cole Hauser alongside partner Cynthia Daniel, and though he donned a cowboy hat for the photo, his cleanly shaven face is throwing us for a loop. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Chris Stapleton
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Sam Elliott is an icon and a legendary actor who’s garnered a reputation as a tough-as-nails cowboy. Through his successes, he’s created a life that will forever be remembered. And though to the public, Sam Elliott is synonymous with Western dramas, he also has a sweet and fulfilling personal life. That includes his role as a father. Sam Elliott’s a family man through and through.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Manager#Vancouver#British Columbia#Ex S Oh
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How Does ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Hide Her Accent?

When you watch Yellowstone, then you’re going to get a hefty dose of Kelly Reilly. She plays the wickedly wonderful Beth Dutton. As you might know, she’s the daughter of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, on the Western. Yellowstone allows the British-born actress to shine in that role. She does a good job of hiding that British accent when getting after Jamie or cuddling with Rip. How does she do it?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Cynthia Takes in the ‘Miami Vibes’ With Daughter

“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia are spitting images of their daughter, Steely Rose. In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old mother of three shares an adorable selfie of herself and her daughter. With the current cold weather in several southern states, many of us would love some slightly warmer weather these days. According to my trusty weather app, it’s currently 75 degrees in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire admits she is 'broken hearted' after paying tribute to eight friends who died in 1991

Reba McEntire has paid tribute to the eight members of her band who died in 1991. The singer shared that she still had a "broken heart", 31 years after road manager Jim Hammon, keyboardist and bandleader Kirk Cappello, fellow keyboardist Joey Cigainero, drummer Tony Saputo, guitarists Michael Thomas and Chris Austin, bassist Terry Jackson and backup singer Paula Kaye Evans, and two pilots, Donald Holmes and Christopher Hollinger, died when their plane crashed in Michigan.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

435K+
Followers
47K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy