Jacksonville, FL

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan full fight video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan full fight video to watch the infamous first meeting between Sterling and Yan on March 6, 2021 at the UFC APEX, courtesy of the UFC. Sterling earned a title shot at UFC...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
MiddleEasy

Bellator Fighter Melvin Manhoef Takes Down Three Burglars Who Tried To Break Into His House

Another week, another fighter took down a burglar. And no it’s not Kevin Holland. This time it’s combat sports legend Melvin Manhoef. On Monday, three burglars fu*ked with the wrong house. According to the Dutch outlet, Vechtsport Info the burglars had been hanging around Manhoef’s house while he was in Paris, France, where he is scheduled to compete next, and had already attempted to break in.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
CBS Sports

UFC 273 results, highlights: Aljamain Sterling unifies bantamweight title in tough battle against Petr Yan

Thirteen months after their title bout ended via disqualification, the bantamweight title rivalry between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan appears to be only getting started. Sterling (21-3) relied on his grappling early and held off a late rally by Yan (16-3) in the championship rounds to defend his 135-pound title on Saturday via split decision in the co-main event of UFC 273 in Jacksonville. Two judges scored it 48-47 in favor of Sterling while the third had the same score for Yan, the interim titleholder. CBS Sports scored it 47-47.
bjpenndotcom

Neil Magny scolds Jorge Masvidal for his alleged attack on Colby Covington: “That just takes it back to like the old school primitive days of MMA”

Neil Magny isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington. Back in March, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. He allegedly attacked Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach. “Gamebred” was released from jail on $15,000 bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor arrested in Dublin

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in a UFC match since July of last year. However, his comeback to the ring is the least of the Irishman’s immediate priorities. According to Irish Independent writer Robin Schiller, McGregor was arrested in west Dublin Tuesday evening for dangerous driving. Schiller’s article states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMAmania.com

UFC 273, The Morning After: Assessing Khamzat Chimaev after his legendary brawl

Khamzat Chimaev is a man shrouded in mystique and rumor. Admittedly, part of that is out of his control. He grew up in a foreign land speaking another language, so what exposure Western audiences receive are stories and tales. Brian Stann may have spoken ominously of a killer Welterweight in Sweden or Darren Till will talk about how “Borz” never fatigues, but for the most part, those stories are all we got when Chimaev crushes opponents with absolute ease.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Khamzat Chimaev reveals biggest mistake he made against Gilbert Burns, promises to ‘smash somebody’ next time

For the first time in his career, Khamzat Chimaev looked vulnerable in a fight after a three-round war against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. While the undefeated welterweight eventually walked away with a win, Chimaev had to battle through some dangerous moments, and he blamed himself for getting put in those positions by failing to heed the advice of his coaches.
UFC

