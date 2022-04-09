ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Construction project on section of Canyon Road East will start April 11

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierce County announcement. Construction on a project to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion on Canyon Road East from 400 feet north of 84th Street East to 72nd Street East will start April 11. The project is expected to be complete in Fall 2023. Crews will work 7 a.m....

