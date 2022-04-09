ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections panel does nothing about problems with Redistricting Task Force

By Tim Redmond
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elections Commission decided last night not to do anything about the Redistricting Task Force except to praise the hard work the members have been doing. The commission, which oversees three members of the task force, essentially rejected the concerns of the League of Women Voters, the ACLU, and Asian Americans...

