Waco, TX

Hampton’s fifth gem seals WVU’s series win over Baylor

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWVU baseball keeps on rolling. The Mountaineers (19-10, 4-1 Big 12) took a series win over Baylor (16-14, 2-6) on Saturday, topping the Bears 8-4 behind an important showing on defense led by starter Ben Hampton. West Virginia earned its fourth straight win and its ninth in its last 10...

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

