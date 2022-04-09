Unearth Your Creative Spirit by Taking a Fun Art Class!

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hillman Grad Productions has named the 22 creatives selected for its second annual Mentorship Lab, geared toward uplifting marginalized creatives in film and television, which launches in Los Angeles on March 18, and will wrap up with a showcase event in October.
Those participating include creative executives Andy Park, Franco Chacon, Geralyn Smith, Jocelyn Waddell and Wai Wing Lau; writers Abi Rich, Blake Williams, Charlene Little, Cydney Fisher, Emily Teerasuphaset, Luveza Mubashar, Rubén Mendive, Van Newman and Victoria George; and actors Donnevan Tolbert, Jonny Williams, Kashayna Johnson, LaNora Terraé Hayden, Lee Hubilla, Lynnese Page, Michaela Obro-Ababio and TJ Chester.
The eight-month, tuition-free program funded by Hillman Grad’s CEO...
