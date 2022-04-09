ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland lawmakers override Gov. Hogan's vetoes near session end

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes on Saturday of measures to create a paid family leave insurance program, expand access to abortion in the state and other bills. Here's a look at measures the Democratic-led General Assembly enacted into law over the...

Diana Maus
2d ago

There is no point in having a Republican governor when we the rest are all d*** democrats. This is why say people in Maryland vote these democrats out and maybe we will have a chance at having a good state because it isn't and hasn't been for a long time with these democrats in office vote them out

