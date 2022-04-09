ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen

By CHEVEL JOHNSON, PAMELA SAMPSON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVccp_0f4aUfkU00
Gun Range Shooting Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. (Clay Neely/The Newnan Times-Herald via AP) (Clay Neely)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Police are searching for at least one armed suspect in connection with the killing of the owner of a gun range in Georgia and his wife and grandson, authorities said Saturday.

The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the bodies of the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range, along with his wife and grandson.

According to WSB-TV, Grantville Police identified the victims as the gun range owner, Thomas Hawk, 75; his wife, Evelyn, 75; and their grandson, Luke, 17.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.

“This is just a shock to everybody in the community,” Whitlock told The Associated Press. “We’re trying to do the best that we can to figure this out.”

Whitlock said investigators believe the robbery and shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, which is when the range normally closes. He said Hawk’s son, Richard, came by the business and was the person who found the victims.

There are no suspects as of early Saturday, and no arrests have been made, he said. Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, but when contacted Saturday referred all inquiries to Grantville Police. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. Whitlock said he’s grateful for the help from other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

“We’re just a small town, 12 officers. I’ve been here eight years and have never had to investigate anything like this. It’s been kind of hard on us. The crime rate is really, really low,” he said.

A reward of $15,000 has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer or killers in the case, according to the ATF Atlanta office's Twitter feed.

“ATF and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly to bring the killer(s) to justice,” ATF Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin P. Gibbons said in a statement. “The brutality of these senseless murders along with the fact that these killer(s) have acquired additional firearms makes solving this case our top priority.”

A message left with the ATF office in Atlanta was not immediately returned.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward. Whitlock said they don’t have any video evidence to work with right now.

“Anyone having driven by the shooting range during the time frame of 530pm to 630 pm that may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford expedition are asked to contact the police department,” Grantville police said in their Facebook statement.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said in a statement on Facebook that the entire community was forever broken by the “senseless and tragic” killings of the Hawk family members.

“I am also fervently praying that God will use our law enforcement community and the Coweta Community,” he said, "to bring justice swiftly."

___

Associated Press writer Chevel Johnson reported from New Orleans.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WSB-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO

Pueblo Police investigate deadly bar shooting overnight

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police are investigating an overnight shooting at Riverside Bar and Grill. Police confirm one woman is dead and a man is in custody as a suspect. https://twitter.com/PuebloPolice1/status/1503279700050792448. According to a tweet from the police department, it happened at 12:15 Monday morning, at 4021 Jerry Murphy Road...
PUEBLO, CO
WALA-TV FOX10

Police arrest suspect in deadly Weinacker Avenue shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they captured the man responsible for a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Thursday. Investigators charged Quincy Davis Jr., 23, with killing Brandon Davis on Weinacker Avenue. Davis was arrested by detectives on Monday. Police did not reveal what led to the...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
City
Grantville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
US News and World Report

Police: Fatal Hawaii Gunfight Stemmed From Stolen Gun

HONOLULU (AP) — A shooting outside a Hawaii home that left one man dead and three others injured stemmed from negotiating the return of a stolen gun, police said. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after the Tuesday morning shooting in Waianae, a community in west Oahu, police said.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Atlanta Police#Ap#Wsb Tv#Grantville Police#Hawks#The Associated Press#The Georgia Bureau
US News and World Report

Albuquerque Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a suspect after responding to reports of a shooting on the city's northeast side in which two people were injured and a woman was found dead on a street in a residential area, authorities said. Police Chief Harold Medina...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night. Authorities say officers responded to the shooting on Stratford Avenue around 11:38 p.m. They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police say. Police say Fredrick Shelby, 43, was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man left stolen loaded gun near infant

WATERBURY — A local man was taken into custody after police say they caught him with a stolen gun last week. Officers were patrolling the area of Pemberton Street around 1:30 a.m. March 17 due to recent reports of gunshots in the area when they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in one of the incidents, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
WNCT

Kinston police say unknown number of guns, ammunition stolen from business

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a breaking and entering where a number of guns and ammunition were stolen from a business. Police responded to Neuse Sport Shop at 225 East New Bern Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in reference to a breaking and entering that happened overnight. Officers quickly discovered […]
KINSTON, NC
KMPH.com

2 arrested in stolen car with stolen gun and mail, Clovis police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody, accused of stealing a car, a gun, and mail. Clovis police pulled the car over on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m. in Old Town Clovis. Officers say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fresno. They searched the stolen vehicle and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ponca City police track down persons-of-interest in deadly shooting

PONCA CITY, Okla. — Ponca City police found two persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. Around 4:55 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at a home in Ponca City, just west of Bartlesville. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. A news release says authorities took the victim to a Ponca City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PONCA CITY, OK
Hot 97-5

Police At The Scene Of A Shooting In Bismarck – One Man Dead

You kind of get the feeling sometimes that Bismarck/Mandan is growing up too quickly. Are we slowly catching up to all the moderate to big size cities around the country? Some people may fear that violence and more frequent reports of random shootings in the still of early morning are starting to resemble trouble that we really have never experienced before. Sadly this fear affects almost everyone. Late last year we had several reports of gunshots in neighborhoods around Bismarck.
BISMARCK, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy