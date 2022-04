We now have a better idea of likely Juwan Howard is to answer the door if the NBA comes knocking. Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported this week on Howard’s future at Michigan amid recent rumors that he could be a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job. Turner indicated that it is unlikely that Howard leaves his post at Ann Arbor, saying that Howard wants to continue coaching his two sons, Jace and Jett, at Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO