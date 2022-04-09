80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March

Three days after saying a recent court order is not expected to impact elements of the San Diego County Fair aside from the midway, the Fairgrounds now says the entire event may need to be canceled if the judge's preliminary injunction is not stayed.
The last several years, Santa Barbara says it has received several complaints about cars in the drive-thru line backed up onto nearby streets, which has caused traffic problems, including collisions and cyclist safety issues.
Some of the 200 or so bystanders at a so-called illegal "intersection takeover" in downtown San Diego were lucky to walk away after a car nearly crashed into them, an incident caught on cell-phone video. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and the Pacific...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Elected officials Friday opened 52 apartments for seniors who have experienced homelessness, providing an "affordable" rental home and supportive services. The $27 million Ivy Senior Apartments in Clairemont will remain affordable for 55 years for households with income up to 50% of the San...
SAN DIEGO — Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of...
SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, currently welshing on paying $10 million in back rent to the city, last year came up with a free ticket worth $80 for Ninth District council man and council president Sean Elo-Rivera to attend a SeaWorld reception. Even so, “SeaWorld will not be let off the...
SAN DIEGO — The heatwave that swept through San Diego County at the end of the week should give way to cooler temperatures that should be great for getting outside this weekend in America's Finest City. There are still restaurants to visit, tours to take and beaches to visit.
Hundreds of Ukrainians have found their way into California through the San Ysidro Port of Entry after traveling thousands of miles away from their war-torn country. Some of them finally get a good night’s sleep in the comfort of a stranger’s home in Chula Vista. That includes five members of the Slonovska family who arrived in the South Bay city Thursday.
– Mission San Antonio de Padua celebrated Mission Days Saturday with re-enactors, exhibitors, period music, dancing, and appropriate food. The mission is located in the hills next to Fort Hunter Liggett Army Base. In 1771, Padres Junipero Serra, Miguel Pieras, and Buenaventura Sitjar hung bells on the branches of an...
Comments / 0