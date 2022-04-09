ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March....

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poway, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Hundreds Gawk at Illegal San Diego ‘Intersection Takeover'

Some of the 200 or so bystanders at a so-called illegal "intersection takeover" in downtown San Diego were lucky to walk away after a car nearly crashed into them, an incident caught on cell-phone video. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and the Pacific...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bataan Death March#Mayor#Kusi
San Diego weekly Reader

Will San Diego cancel SeaWorld lease?

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, currently welshing on paying $10 million in back rent to the city, last year came up with a free ticket worth $80 for Ninth District council man and council president Sean Elo-Rivera to attend a SeaWorld reception. Even so, “SeaWorld will not be let off the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

8 things to do in San Diego this weekend: April 9-10

SAN DIEGO — The heatwave that swept through San Diego County at the end of the week should give way to cooler temperatures that should be great for getting outside this weekend in America's Finest City. There are still restaurants to visit, tours to take and beaches to visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC San Diego

Ukrainian Refugees Find Comfort and a Good Night's Sleep in Chula Vista Homes

Hundreds of Ukrainians have found their way into California through the San Ysidro Port of Entry after traveling thousands of miles away from their war-torn country. Some of them finally get a good night’s sleep in the comfort of a stranger’s home in Chula Vista. That includes five members of the Slonovska family who arrived in the South Bay city Thursday.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mission Days at Mission San Antonio held Saturday

– Mission San Antonio de Padua celebrated Mission Days Saturday with re-enactors, exhibitors, period music, dancing, and appropriate food. The mission is located in the hills next to Fort Hunter Liggett Army Base. In 1771, Padres Junipero Serra, Miguel Pieras, and Buenaventura Sitjar hung bells on the branches of an...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy