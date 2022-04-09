JTA driver injured in hit and run crash outside Elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is responding to a hit-and-run leaving a JTA driver injured on 45th Street and Vernon Road Saturday afternoon.

JTA report a white SUV crashed into a JTA bus outside of George Washington Carver Elementary School.

The SUV driver fled on foot from the scene and their location is currently unknown.

The JTA driver has non-life-threatening injuries and is now being transported to a local hospital.

No passengers have reported injuries at this time.

JSO asks anyone who saw or heard anything to call 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. All updates will come via JSO’s public information officer.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

