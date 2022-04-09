ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Team Holds Moment Of Silence For Dwayne Haskins Before Saturday’s Game

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the tragic passing of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, one of Pittsburgh’s own held a moment of silence for one of its fallen athletes. Before face-off of the Penguins game against the Capitals Saturday, PPG Paints Arena fell silent as fans and players honored Haskins’ life. Dwayne...

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Roethlisberger shares heartfelt tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The NFL community was shocked by the news on Saturday that Dwayne Haskins has died, and Ben Roethlisberger was among those who shared a tribute to the late quarterback. Roethlisberger shared a nice note on social media in which he described Haskins as “a young man that didn’t ever seem to have a bad day.” He said he enjoyed being around Haskins and witnessing his love for football. Here’s the full tribute:
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to honor Dwayne Haskins at spring game

Ohio State will honor the memory of Dwayne Haskins’ Jr. during Saturday’s spring game, head coach Ryan Day confirmed during a press conference on Monday. Day said the school is still working on the details and deciding the best way to honor the former Ohio State quarterback. The Buckeyes’ spring game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. It will air on Big Ten Network.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dwayne Woodruff Recalls Time With Dwyane Haskins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates. He also had just returned from the Steelers Legends Cruise with his wife Kalabrya last Sunday. The cruise combines current Steelers, legends of the black and gold, and fans of the team. It also has a faith element to it and Haskins shared his testimony with the fans. Also on the cruise were Super Bowl Steeler Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy. Woodruff said he was impressed with how Haskins related to the fans. “He was the fan favorite going forward and we ended up, in the end, between him and Santonio Holmes, who was a fan favorite,” Woodruff said. “I think he was well deserving of that.” Woodruff said the loss of Haskins goes well beyond the field. “Quite sad that we wouldn’t get to even know him better, more so the community of Pittsburgh will not get to really know him as a person or as a player,” Woodruff said. Haskins was 24-years-old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: Eagles Wide Receiver Is Drawing Trade Interest

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some calls on third-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor. It’s not known if the Eagles would trade him at this time but it appears they could get something for him if teams are serious. “Other teams will be interested in acquiring Reagor,” Geoff Mosher of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
