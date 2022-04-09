Car slams into Lakeville church

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Farmington man faces charges in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old girl in Burnsville over the weekend. According to Dakota County court documents, Alejandro Jesus Saavedra is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm – both felonies – in connection with the Saturday incident. Alejandro Jesus Saavedra (credit: Dakota Co. Jail) Burnsville police say they were investigating a noise complaint at 6:30 a.m. at the Best Western Inn on Nicollet Avenue. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and drive off at a high speed. RELATED: Lakeville...

