Local organizations give thousands of books to DC families

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The American Federation of Teachers and Washington Teacher’s Union hosted a “Reading Opens the World” Family Literacy and Book Fair event.

More than 40,000 books were available at the event, where families with children of all ages could select a variety of books to take home.

“We’re excited that we’re having this book fair event to support giving away books to all the children in the District of Columbia. Parents and families can come here and pick out as many books as they can carry and take them home,” said Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, President, Washington Teacher’s Union.

The books were sorted by grade level, and organizers say it was a great way to promote the importance of reading to the community.

The book distribution is part of the American Federation of Teachers’ 12-month cross-country tour.

