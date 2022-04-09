ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Local organizations give thousands of books to DC families

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQ95F_0f4aSWpF00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The American Federation of Teachers and Washington Teacher’s Union hosted a “Reading Opens the World” Family Literacy and Book Fair event.

More than 40,000 books were available at the event, where families with children of all ages could select a variety of books to take home.

HU law students react to Judge Jackson’s confirmation

“We’re excited that we’re having this book fair event to support giving away books to all the children in the District of Columbia. Parents and families can come here and pick out as many books as they can carry and take them home,” said Jacqueline Pogue Lyons, President, Washington Teacher’s Union.

The books were sorted by grade level, and organizers say it was a great way to promote the importance of reading to the community.

The book distribution is part of the American Federation of Teachers’ 12-month cross-country tour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

DC Police seek suspect in armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in an armed robbery in Washington, on Saturday. Police said it happened in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, where two suspects entered an establishment, robbing a victim at gunpoint. The armed suspect was caught on a surveillance camera. Police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Herald-Journal

Local bookstore gives back to teachers by offering free books

Jenson Books, a bookstore in west Logan, is giving back to the community through a charity event that allows teachers across Cache Valley to pick out free books for their classrooms. Ethan Walker, the procurement specialist for Jenson, has worked there for about a year and a half. Excited by...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WTHI

Local organization in need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization tells News 10 it is in dire need of volunteers. That's why organization leaders are planning a Brunch for community members. This is a way for the community to learn more about the organization. Then you will be able to join the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Knights give $2,800 to Rockford organization

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization received a nearly $3,000 donation. The Holy Family Catholic Church Knights of Columbus handed the check over to the Barbara Olson Center of Hope on Monday. The Knights of Columbus said that they picked the center because of their mission; to help individuals with developmental disabilities reach their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wdvm25 Dcw50
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
WJLA

OH BABY! 7News' Anchor Robert Burton, wife are having a ...

WASHINGTON (7News) — In February, 7News Anchor Robert Burton and his wife, Jeannette Reyes, announced their first pregnancy!. Robert tweeted the announcement sharing a video when Jeannette first told him she was pregnant. The expecting parents say they had a gender reveal over the weekend and they are having...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
WDVM 25

10 dead after string of overdoses in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been 17 overdoses in two D.C. neighborhoods over the last three days, police said. Of these cases, 10 people have died. The D.C. Police Department said in a conference on Tuesday that they believe these overdoses are a result of cocaine being laced with fentanyl. The victims’ ages range from […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Mountain Democrat

Meet local poets at book launch

Poetry of the Sierra Foothills hosts a book launch, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Love Birds Coffee & Tea Co. with featured poets Dianna MacKinnon Henning and Lara Gularte, who will read excerpts from their books. An open mic will follow. MacKinnon Henning has taught through California Poets in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTOV 9

Local organizers collecting donations to send to Ukraine

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Communities across the country coming together after witnessing the images coming out of the invasion in Ukraine. In Steubenville, leaders have organized their own donation drives to help all those impacted still in the country,. "I really felt that there was something that we can...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy