Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot. NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a U-Haul truck in connection to the Brooklyn subway shooting. At least 10 people were shot and seven others injured in the Tuesday morning shooting. Officers around New York City are being given the U-Haul's Arizona license plate number and told to stop it and detain all occupants immediately. Two law enforcement officials say authorities have a photo of a suspect and are working to confirm his identity. The motive remains unknown. The officials aren't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The train attacked pulled into a station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO