Hartselle 4, West Morgan 0: Karsi Lentz homered and drove in three runs. Hartselle pitcher Blayne Godfrey struck out 10 while giving up two hits in seven innings. Hartselle 3, Falkville 2: Brantley Drake’s ground ball was booted and that allowed Emily Hall to race home with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zoey Crawford was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run in six innings.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO