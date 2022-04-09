ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Academy member: Chris Rock was 'dignified' after Will Smith slap

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy members have praised Chris Rock for the way he handled Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars. The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles went cold when Will walked on stage and slapped the comedian in a row over a joke Chris had made about Will's wife Jada...

