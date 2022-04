The entire daytime talk show climate seems to be in upheaval mode, as longtime staples including The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show and Maury are all coming to an end in 2022, as well as Nick Cannon, which was canceled after just one season. Now you can add one more name to that list, as The Real will also be ending its run after eight seasons.

