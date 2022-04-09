ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

38-year-old bicyclist injured after a hit-and-run collision in Oakland (Oakland, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrA2j_0f4aPuqm00
38-year-old bicyclist injured after a hit-and-run collision in Oakland (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report

A 38-year-old man sustained severe head injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Oakland.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The preliminary reports showed that the bicyclist was heading east on East 15th Street in a bike lane [...]

Read More >>

April 9, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Madyson James and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma died following a wrong-way collision on I-80 (Crockett, CA)

29-year-old Madyson James and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma died following a wrong-way collision on I-80 (Crockett, CA)Nationwide Report. The Contra Costa County medical examiner identified 29-year-old Madyson James, of San Francisco, and 38-year-old Ruiju Ma, of Vallejo, as the victims who lost their lives following a fiery, head-on collision early Sunday in Crockett.
CROCKETT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#California Accident News
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Firefighters Search for Cause of Massive Fire That Gutted Home Depot Store

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Firefighters in San Jose on Sunday remained at the scene of the burned-out Home Depot store on Blossom Hill Road that was destroyed by a huge fire Saturday evening, investigating the cause of the blaze. “There’s some complexity there but there are some resources to assist,” San Jose fire department battalion chief Bennett Yendrey said of the investigation. “It’s just a testament to people’s awareness and people’s ability to stay calm and follow directions.” The fire at the Home Depot location that was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday quickly grew into a five-alarm inferno, triggering a response...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son fatally stabbed father, wounded mother in San Jose attack: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his father to death in San Jose early Sunday morning, authorities said. The suspect, Kevin Jones, fatally stabbed his father, Michael Jones, and also stabbed his mother, who fortunately survived the attack, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

5-Alarm Fire Destroys Home Depot in South San Jose

Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.
SAN JOSE, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy