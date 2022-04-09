38-year-old bicyclist injured after a hit-and-run collision in Oakland (Oakland, CA)
A 38-year-old man sustained severe head injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Oakland.
As per the initial information, the hit-and-run collision was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The preliminary reports showed that the bicyclist was heading east on East 15th Street in a bike lane [...]
