Georgia has just launched a new program to catch residents up on rent and utility bills. The state received a recent allocation of $989 million in federal funds. Although many Americans were struggling financially before the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic plunged a lot of people into an even more dire situation. When the outbreak first erupted, millions of jobs were shed within weeks as non-essential businesses were forced to shutter. Workers who became unemployed and didn't have any savings to dip into immediately fell behind on expenses, including rent and utility payments.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO