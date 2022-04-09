ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Plants Activate Their Immune System Against Dangerous Pathogens in Rain

By Nagoya University
Cover picture for the articleWhile rain is essential for the survival of plants, it also contains bacteria and other pathogens which can cause them harm. So how do plants protect themselves from this threat?. A recent study by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues revealed that when plants are exposed to rain, hair-like structures...

