eFootball is taking player feedback "very seriously" ahead of its new update

By Vikki Blake
 3 days ago
Konami says it is taking criticism of its free-to-play soccer game, eFootball, "very seriously" and acknowledges that the game's "incompletion" was just one of "multiple factors" that impacted the sports game's troublesome launch. It also appears that there was a rush to get the game ready in time for...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

