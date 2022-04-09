Frost Advisory issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, HAMPTON AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 843 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Burtons Ferry Landing, or 11 miles southwest of Allendale, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...up to penny sized hail and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should case. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of this storm include Allendale, Fairfax, Brunson, Gifford, Sycamore, Ulmer, Seigling and Barton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<45 MPH

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 26 DAYS AGO