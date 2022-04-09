ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins County, GA

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Screven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 107 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burtons Ferry Landing, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include: Allendale, Fairfax, Sycamore, Ulmer, Seigling, Millett, Martin, Barton, Appleton and Burtons Ferry Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 05:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER UNTIL SUNRISE Patchy dense fog will linger across portions of the South Carolina Lowcountry and southeast Georgia until sunrise this morning. The fog may become locally dense, reducing visibilities on area roadways.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 to 37 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Sheltered inland valleys along the northern Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MADISON COUNTY, AR

