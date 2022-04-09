Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Screven A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 107 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burtons Ferry Landing, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include: Allendale, Fairfax, Sycamore, Ulmer, Seigling, Millett, Martin, Barton, Appleton and Burtons Ferry Landing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
