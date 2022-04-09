ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, says UK intelligence

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4gib_0f4aObrU00

April 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#Ieds#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#British#The Ministry Of Defence
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine says it launches counteroffensives against Russian forces

LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s armed forces are launching counteroffensives against Russian forces "in several operational areas," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "This radically changes the parties’ dispositions," he added, without giving details. Reuters was unable immediately to verify his comments.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy