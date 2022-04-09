ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid cruise past Getafe on Casemiro, Vazquez goals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasemiro scored his first goal of the season as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table. The Brazil midfielder opened the scoring with a diving header from Vinicius Junior's pinpoint cross in the...

