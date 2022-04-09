Keibert Ruiz not in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday versus right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Diaz is out of the lineup for the second time in the Rays' first five games. He is 1-for-9 so far this season. Taylor Walls is taking over at the hot corner for Diaz. Randy Arozarena is returning to the lineup to play right field and bat cleanup. Ji-Man Choi is hitting third.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO