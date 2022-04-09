Keibert Ruiz not in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
The Philadelphia Phillies listed Johan Camargo as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Camargo will play third base and bat seventh against the A's Sunday, while Alec Bohm takes a seat. Camargo has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel for today's contests and is projected...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Dickerson worked as the Cardinals' designated hitter the past two games, but he is out of the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Albert Pujols is at DH and batting fifth.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals are giving Dozier the day off for the first time this season. Carlos Santana is on first base again and Salvador Perez is shifting to the designated hitter spot. Cam Gallagher is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Odor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kelvin Gutierrez entering the lineup at third base. Gutierrez will bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Gutierrez...
Baltimore Orioles outfielder/infielder Chris Owings is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Owings will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Jorge Mateo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Owings for 7.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer and bat seventh versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. d'Arnaud is batting fifth and starting behind the bag over Manny Pina. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 9.2 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,900 salary.
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peterson will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Mike Brosseau returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 10.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves. Robles is replacing Lane Thomas in center field and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Robles for 8.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100 salary.
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wendle will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jon Berti starting at third base. Berti will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Berti for...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Keston Hiura moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cain will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Tyrone Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cain for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday versus right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Diaz is out of the lineup for the second time in the Rays' first five games. He is 1-for-9 so far this season. Taylor Walls is taking over at the hot corner for Diaz. Randy Arozarena is returning to the lineup to play right field and bat cleanup. Ji-Man Choi is hitting third.
For field manager Aaron Boone, it took four games to replace New York Yankees shortstop acquisition Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the lineup. After enjoying a solid spring, Kiner-Falefa has struggled to get going at the start of the regular season, hosting a .091 average over 12 plate appearances. While it is far too soon to make any general assumptions, the Yankees didn’t only replace the former Minnesota Twin due to his offensive struggles but his defensive liabilities as well.
Miami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Aguilar will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bryan De La Cruz starting in left field. He will bat fourth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Wong will remain in the starting lineup on Tuesday and move up to lead off position against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Andrew McCutchen will move from first to fourth in the batting order.
Comments / 0