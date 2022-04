One week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chef Mike Strauss — owner of the popular South Philly barbecue restaurant Mike’s BBQ — bought a plane ticket to Poland. “I was literally just sitting on the couch with my wife, and we were watching CNN and I looked over at her and I was like, ‘I’ve gotta go to Poland,’” Strauss explained by phone on Saturday, March 12. “She was like, ‘Yeah, I get it.’” After watching hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes, Strauss knew that he had to do something to help.

ADVOCACY ・ 28 DAYS AGO