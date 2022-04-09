Colts free agent LB Matthew Adams signs with Bears

Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams signed with the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday.

A seventh-round pick with the Colts during the 2018 NFL draft, Adams will be reunited with former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who took over as head coach this offseason.

While Adams didn’t see a ton of work on the defensive side of the ball during his career with the Colts, he was a mainstay on special teams and wound up becoming a core player in that phase of the game.

The Colts opted to re-sign special teams captain Zaire Franklin over Adams this offseason, which made sense considering Franklin also played more on the defensive side as the third linebacker behind Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

In four seasons with the Colts, Adams recorded 55 tackles, and six tackles for loss.