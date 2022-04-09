K9s help track suspect in Aloha power pole crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who slammed into a utility pole late Friday night was later arrested on 5 separate charges, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. at SW 165th and Pike Street in Aloha, officials said. The car hit several mailboxes before hitting the utility pole and witnesses gave authorities the description of a man who ran from the crash scene.2 extricated from mangled cars after crash in Tigard
A little less than an hour later, Miguel Guzman-Herrera was arrested after a search of the area from both deputies and Beaverton police with K-9s. The 32-year-old Tigard resident allegedly jumped over several fences and went into several back yards during his time trying to elude the police.
Guzman-Herrera was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, hit-and-run, plus 2 counts of criminal mischief.
